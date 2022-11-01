StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

EKSO opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) by 153.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

