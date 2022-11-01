StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Trading Up 13.0 %
EKSO opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
