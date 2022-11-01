StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Alimera Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ALIM stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.40. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.92.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
