StockNews.com Downgrades United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.45.

NYSE URI opened at $315.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

