StockNews.com Downgrades Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to Hold

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 7.3 %
NYSE TARO traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,886. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.