StockNews.com Downgrades Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to Hold

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 7.3 %

NYSE TARO traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,886. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.