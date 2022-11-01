StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Further Reading

