StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
