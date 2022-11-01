StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.08. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the period. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.