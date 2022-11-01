StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.34. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $34,218.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,274.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.