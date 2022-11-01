StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.