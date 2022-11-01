StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a market cap of $82.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.25. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.24% of First Capital worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

