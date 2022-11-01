StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Price Performance
First Capital stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a market cap of $82.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.25. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.
First Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Capital (FCAP)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.