StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.83 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.89.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

About ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

