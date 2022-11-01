StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of CLIR opened at $0.83 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.89.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
