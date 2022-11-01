Status (SNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.16 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Status has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $100.29 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,523.63 or 0.99999480 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003818 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017345 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00054590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00044875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022655 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02828009 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,425,788.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

