SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 91,433 shares.The stock last traded at $12.25 and had previously closed at $12.34.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

About SRH Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEW. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

