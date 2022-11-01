Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPPI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.83.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the period. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

