SouthState Corp Sells 33,188 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,188 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 196,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 120,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 16,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $106.72. The stock had a trading volume of 65,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,783. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

