SouthState Corp Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.03. The company had a trading volume of 51,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,819. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.78.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

