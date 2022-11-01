Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 174,983 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869,544 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 174,983 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in General Motors were worth $59,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,186,920. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

