Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 14,201 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,271,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for about 2.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned about 0.22% of Baker Hughes worth $65,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 347,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,203. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -156.52%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.