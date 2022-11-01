Sound Shore Management Inc CT Makes New $72.22 Million Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,381,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,222,000. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 2.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned approximately 0.51% of Cardinal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,191. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

