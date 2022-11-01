Sound Shore Management Inc CT Has $86.02 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT decreased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,548,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,012 shares during the period. Organon & Co. comprises 3.1% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $86,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. 44,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OGN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

