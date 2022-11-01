Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Holdings Cut by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,100,000 after buying an additional 313,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,974,000 after buying an additional 216,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,691,000 after acquiring an additional 287,518 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,017. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.202 dividend. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 66.03%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

