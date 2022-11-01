Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $290,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $77,784,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,469,000 after buying an additional 1,064,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,124,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,755,000 after purchasing an additional 216,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. 1,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $22.04.

