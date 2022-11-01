Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,297 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,481. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.44 and its 200-day moving average is $187.85.

