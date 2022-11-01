Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,276 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,300,000 after buying an additional 65,823 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.35. 149,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.