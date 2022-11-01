Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZZZ. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

TSE ZZZ traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.86. The stock has a market cap of C$816.71 million and a P/E ratio of 8.08. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$21.22 and a 52 week high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

