Short Interest in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Rises By 15.0%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,770,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 17,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. ON has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.90.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $302.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. ON had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

