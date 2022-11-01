Short Interest in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Grows By 6.5%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 7,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,930. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $240.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.22). Home Point Capital had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush lowered Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

