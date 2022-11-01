Short Interest in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Declines By 11.2%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Stock Performance

HCIC stock remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 53,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,359. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,035,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,760,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $4,229,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 88.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 607,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 285,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 189.2% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 189,203 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

