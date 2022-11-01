Short Interest in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Declines By 6.7%

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 4,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 565,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 413,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

