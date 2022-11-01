Short Interest in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Drops By 10.6%

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 175,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Genfit at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Stock Up 2.0 %

GNFT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,906. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

