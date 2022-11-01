Short Interest in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Declines By 18.4%

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 4,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FBRT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.09. 340,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,967. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a current ratio of 110.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -46.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBRT. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,334. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,061 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $7,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

