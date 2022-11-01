Short Interest in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Declines By 7.1%

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,488. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.