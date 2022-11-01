Short Interest in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Grows By 15.3%

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FTS shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fortis by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Fortis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 122,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,148,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,913,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Fortis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 165,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $39.00. 846,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,981. Fortis has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

