Short Interest in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Decreases By 8.3%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

DHT Price Performance

DHT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.95 and a beta of -0.31. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.21%.

DHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DHT by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.