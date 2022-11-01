Short Interest in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Increases By 16.3%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,823. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

