Short Interest in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rises By 15.1%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,415 shares of company stock worth $1,937,186 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Criteo Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.50. 595,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,221. Criteo has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.