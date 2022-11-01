Short Interest in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rises By 15.1%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CRTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.
In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,415 shares of company stock worth $1,937,186 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.50. 595,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,221. Criteo has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
