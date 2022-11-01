Short Interest in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Drops By 6.9%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,130,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 18,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.78. 3,914,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,169. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 17.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 951,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

