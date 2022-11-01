Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Drops By 18.0%

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,986,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

