Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Expands By 6.4%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:CEA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.71. 6,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.86. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39.

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 49.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

