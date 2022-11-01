Short Interest in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Increases By 6.3%

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,300 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 401,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Camden National Stock Down 0.3 %

CAC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,641. The company has a market capitalization of $634.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Camden National has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Camden National by 20.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 878,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,713,000 after purchasing an additional 151,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 75,317 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Camden National by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,771,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

