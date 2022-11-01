Short Interest in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Increases By 8.4%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,730,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 43,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Bionano Genomics Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BNGO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,732,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $695.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 33.21% and a negative net margin of 453.68%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, July 18th.

In related news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $72,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 128,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.