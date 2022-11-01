Short Interest in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Grows By 6.5%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 645,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 34.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of BHE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. 154,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.