Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 392.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 266.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Shopify by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Up 3.3 %

SHOP stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. 948,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,787,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

