Shiba Inu Hits Market Cap of $7.05 Billion (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and approximately $958.80 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.70 or 0.31430458 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Shiba Inu Token Profile

Shiba Inu was first traded on August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shiba Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com.

Shiba Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

