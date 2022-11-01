Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 9.3% Higher

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) shares were up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 43,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,147,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on SENS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Senseonics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

The company has a market cap of $577.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Senseonics had a net margin of 2,317.41% and a negative return on equity of 132.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,506,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,127.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 580.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 118,221 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Senseonics in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

