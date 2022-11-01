Seele-N Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $93.03 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,467.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007994 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006790 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00041487 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 83.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00044456 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022649 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00395783 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,604,492.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.