SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11). Approximately 307,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,120,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

SDX Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £18.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.25.

Insider Activity at SDX Energy

In other news, insider Mark Reid bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,041.57).

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

