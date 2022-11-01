Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,738. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.85. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $83.73.

