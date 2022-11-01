Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $8.72.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.