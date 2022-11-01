Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Safeguard Scientifics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the first quarter worth $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.