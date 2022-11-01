Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a negative return on equity of 395.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rockwell Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Rockwell Medical worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

