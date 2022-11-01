Rocket Pool (RPL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.88 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $21.74 or 0.00106039 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $407.76 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.43 or 0.31336321 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,759,050 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

